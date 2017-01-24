ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith: Time to Recognize the Greatness of Julio Jones

One of the most established sports commentators in the country is calling for football fans to recognize the greatness of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

Stephen A. Smith, known for his fiery debate style on ESPN’s First Take, used his “Final Take” monologue to shine a light on Jones, who helped lead the Falcons to the Super Bowl with a two-touchdown performance against the Packers in the NFC Championship.

“He’s big time y’all!,” Smith proclaims. “He’s heading to the Super Bowl. He’s on the verge of becoming a champion. And perhaps best of all, he knows how to act in the process.”

“Julio Jones is a football player, paid to play football, who focuses strictly on his job description,” says Smith, in comparison to receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown, who Smith says, worries too much about their off-the-field exploits.

Jones, a native of Daphne, has been voted to four Pro Bowls and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2015. He is considered one of the best wide receivers in football, though doesn’t get mentioned as much as stars like Beckham, Brown and Dez Bryant.

“[Jones] is an individual who once played for Nick Saban at Alabama. He knows what’s required to become a champion. And he knows what to prioritize as well.”