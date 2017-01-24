Baldwin Co. Traffic Stop Leads to Major Heroin Bust in Connecticut

A traffic stop back in October on Interstate 65 in Baldwin County where sheriff’s deputies discovered a secret compartment on a car being hauled from Houston to Atlanta. “We did have one of our K-9s alert on that for the presence of drugs that had been there apparently, previously,” according to Capt. Steve Arthur.

Investigators were forced to release the car but not before adding a little something for the ride. “A GPS tracker was used,” says Arthur. “Homeland Security tracked the vehicle up to Connecticut where it sat on a wrecker yard for several weeks.”

As soon as the car left Baldwin County that tracker alerted law enforcement every time the car moved. It eventually ended up in Hartford, Connecticut.

Three months later and the fishing expedition paid off. “Who knows what a traffic stop in Alabama would lead to seven kilos of heroin cut with fentanyl, half a kilo of cocaine. It’s several million dollars of drugs.”

A quarter of a million dollars in cash was also found inside the hidden compartment that was first discovered in Baldwin County.

A deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl never reached its final destination. “We know that it won’t ever reach the streets and that’s the best part about it,” says Arthur.