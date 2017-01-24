Animal Cruelty Investigation In Bay Minette

Published:
Bait Dog
This terrier was used as a bait dog by men training pit bulls to fight.

BAY MINETTE, AL- Bay Minette Police arrested one suspect and are looking for several others believed to be involved in an illegal dog fighting operation.

The bust happened over the weekend in a wooded area near Brownwood Avenue. Five men were training four pit bulls to fight and were using a terrier as a “bait” dog.

The small dog was essentially target practice for the powerful pit bulls.

Four of the five men ran from police. One suspect was arrested. Jermane Jackson was charged with two counts of animal cruelty. Police say several of the dogs were tied down with 15 pound chains and had no shelter, food or water.

Additional and upgraded charges are possible.

All of the dogs are under quarantine and will be okay.

 

 

