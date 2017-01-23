Weather Threat Delays Carnival’s Return to Mobile

carnival-fantasy

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

It looks like the Carnival Ship Fantasy will be delayed in its return to Mobile this Monday morning.  The ship was expected back today, Monday, January 23rd.  The ship usually arrives by 6 AM but the disembarkation process takes a couple hours.

Family members of people on board say their loved ones told them the ship had to spend extra time at sea to avoid the threat of severe weather.  Everyone on board is fine but it was reportedly a necessary precaution to delay the ship’s return until the storm threats had passed.

According to an image of a letter posted online, the ship may not return to port until Tuesday morning.  Passengers should know more about the exact date and time for a return later this morning.

Weather delays aren’t uncommon for big ships.  Last week the Fantasy’s return to Mobile was delayed due to fog.

