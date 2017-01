Crews are making progress as they clean up the black liquor left behind after Sunday night’s explosion at the International Paper mill in Cantonment. Both lanes of U.S. Highway 29 were closed immediately after the blast because the road was covered in a black, gooey substance. Monday evening, just before 9 pm, the Florida Highway Patrol announced northbound lanes of U.S. 29 were reopened to traffic. Southbound lanes are still closed. Drivers will need to continue using the detour.

