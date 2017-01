The title for Star Wars Episode VIII has finally been revealed.

Monday morning on the official Star Wars Facebook page, “The Last Jedi” was confirmed to be the title for Star Wars Episode VIII, which is coming out December 15.

“THE LAST JEDI is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.” — StarWars.com