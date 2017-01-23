Pence swears in Pompeo as CIA director

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo has been sworn in as the next CIA director.

Vice President Mike Pence is praising Pompeo’s “wealth of experience” and “character.” He says Pompeo is “stepping up to lead the finest intelligence-gathering operation the world has ever seen.”

Pence is speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for Pompeo that comes about an hour after the incoming CIA director was confirmed by the Senate. The vote was 66-32.

Pompeo will lead the nation’s top spy agency at a critical time for U.S. national security and in the aftermath of Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election.

The White House had hoped to have Pompeo in place Friday but Democrats stalled, arguing that his nomination needed more vetting and debate.

Some Democrats objected to Pompeo’s confirmation because of what they described as the Kansas Republican’s inconsistent positions on key issues like surveillance, torture and Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.