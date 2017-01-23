MCSO: Semmes Man Killed by Shotgun Blast to Neck, Shooter Acted in Self-Defense

J.B. BIUNNO By Published:
David Rocky Newton
David Rocky Newton

SEMMES, AL (WKRG) — A Semmes man is dead after suffering a shotgun blast to the neck early Saturday morning after his attacker reportedly fired the gun in self-defense.

According to a release by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, David Rocky Newton, 37, was killed in the shooting that took place on Oak Mont Court in Semmes around 6:30am on Saturday. Newton was pronounced dead at the scene when authorities arrived.

Newton was shot by 75-year-old William Mckenzie, who deputies say acted in self-defense. Mckenzie shot Newton with a 12 gauge shotgun in the master bedroom of the home.

Mckenzie has not been arrested. The claim of self-defense will be presented to a Grand Jury.

Raejean Sue Powers and James Delwin Yates were also present in the home at the time of the shooting. Neither have been charged.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s