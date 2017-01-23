MCPSS Commissioner Wants Mae Eans Rebuilt

Allen Carter By Published: Updated:
still0123_00000

A proposal to reconstruct Mae Eanes Middle School had little support at a Monday night’s school board meeting.

Commissioner Robert Battles proposed the idea to use leftover bond issue funds on the abandoned building. However, his proposal didn’t have enough support to even make it to a vote.

This school year students from Mae Eanes were moved to the Williamson High School campus after officials closed the building citing low attendance and staffing concerns.

Battles said he wants the middle school students to once again have their own school.

“We talk about why the schools are failing, the schools are failing because we are not giving them the proper attention to all the schools on an equitable basis,” said Battles.

Battles says he plans to hold a community issue on the matter and may file a complaint with the Justice Department.

