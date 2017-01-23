LifeSouth Blood Centers Urgently Need Blood Donations

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers need your help — they’re on emergency need status.

LifeSouth’s Angela Williams told News 5 that it doesn’t matter what type of blood you have, they need you to come in and donate now.

Lorraine Kolb and her husband are regulars, coming as often as they can.

“This is a way of showing love to my neighbor, and I don’t even know who the neighbor is, we are supposed to love our neighbors as much as we love ourselves,” said Kolb.

The process to donate blood only takes about 30-45 minutes, and just one pint of blood can save three lives.

And sometimes, especially with car accidents, one person can use multiple pints of blood.

LifeSouth is the largest community supplier of blood, requiring 1,000 pints to service area hospitals including USA Children’s and Women’s, USA Medical Center, Mobile Infirmary and others.

When they are on emergency alert status, that means they are below that requirement, and the need is especially urgent.

To donate blood, visit LifeSouth.org or call them at 251-706-1470.

They also need platelet donations, but that does take a little longer, around 90 minutes.

Platelets benefit premature babies, cancer patients and burn victims. They only have a shelf life of five days.

You can donate blood every two months, but you can donate platelets every two weeks.

And to donate platelets, you get your own recliner and a TV, too.

“iI’s an enjoyable process, really, it takes some time, but at the same time, they make it really easy to do,” said Frank Morabito.

The need is national — the time after the holidays is the season for empty blood banks.

To review the requirements to donate blood, visit your local facility’s website.

LifeSouth officials say most people can donate blood.