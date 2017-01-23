IP To Help Residents With Clean-Up

The International Paper Company pulp and paper mill in Cantonment is still not operating tonight. It’s been more than 24 hours since an explosion at the mill rocked the community. No one was injured, but IP officials say there was significant structural damage to the pulp digester and the power house. U.S. Highway 29 has been shut down as crews worked to clean up a gooey mess called “black liquor” that coated anything nearby.

Company officials say contractors will develop plans to clean up and dispose of the material. The company has promised to give support and resources to the community. If you live in the Cantonment area and you have concerns about the black liquor or the explosion, you can call IP at 850.968.4208.