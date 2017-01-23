High Winds Ground Mobile Bay Ferry Service

Pat Peterson By Published: Updated:
Mobile Bay Ferry
Ferry service was suspended Monday.

FORT MORGAN, AL- High winds forced the temporary closure of the Mobile Bay Ferry service Monday.

Dozens, perhaps hundreds of passengers were turned away at both ferry boarding locations on Dauphin Island and at Fort Morgan.

Winds greater than 25 knots made it too dangerous for the ferry-boat captains to safely navigate the main ship channel between the Fort Morgan peninsula and Dauphin Island.

The high winds are part of the severe weather system that pushed through Sunday. A Wind Advisory and Small Craft Advisory were posted for most of Monday.

There were also a few weather-related problems Fort Morgan. Parts of the historic fort flooded over the weekend. On Monday, some areas were still wet and muddy.

Ferry service could resume Tuesday.

