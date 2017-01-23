GulfQuest to Reopen with Lower Prices, Free Parking, New Shipwrecks Exhibit

thumbnail_img_30644

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Nearly four months after its unceremonious closure, the GulfQuest Maritime Museum in Mobile is preparing for its grand reopening to the public.

thumbnail_img_3066News 5 has learned that city and museum officials are planning an announcement in the coming days to reopen GulfQuest in February with lower prices, free parking, and a new exhibit.

GulfQuest is planning its grand reopening for Saturday February 18, with several key dates coming up:

  • Sunday February 12: GulfQuest Fundraising Gala
  • Saturday February 18: GulfQuest Grand Reopening Ceremony
  • Wednesday February 22: GulfQuest Reopens for Good on New Four-Day Schedule

After the grand reopening, GulfQuest will begin a new operational schedule with the museum open only Wednesday through Saturday. Research showed these were the museum’s busiest days during its initial opening run.

GulfQuest has been in a dormant state since its temporary closure on November 7 due to low attendance figures and major financial woes.  A month before that, News 5 reported that GulfQuest had fallen behind on its utility bill that had surpassed $400,000.

     LOOK BACKGulfQuest Maritime Museum Closing To Public Due To Low Attendance, Financial Woes (November 4, 2016)

thumbnail_img_3070However in recent months, the City of Mobile and the GulfQuest have formulated a reopening schedule that will bring several key differences to the museum’s initial opening in September 2016.

The most welcome changes to guests will be the ticket prices. News 5 hasn’t been told of the new pricing structure, though we have learned tickets will be cheaper than the original price of $18 admission.

Additionally, parking will now be free to all guests who attend the museum.

thumbnail_img_3070GulfQuest officials are celebrating the reopening with the additional of a large, interactive traveling exhibit “SHIPWRECKS! Pirates and Treasure.” The exhibit is run by Odyssey Marine Exploration and has been seen in New York, Baltimore, Detroit, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, and Oklahoma City.

Crews were unloading some of the exhibits at GulfQuest on Monday afternoon. The exhibit closed eight days ago in Davenport, Iowa.

The reopening of GulfQuest is also expected to bring significant changes to the museum’s staffing. Only six people are currently employed at the museum. That number is expected to double in the coming weeks, with more volunteers also being used to operate the facility.

      LOOK BACKMayor Says City Is Working On GulfQuest’s Money Woes (October 2016)

thumbnail_img_3069GulfQuest is considered one of the most high-profile tourist attractions added to the City of Mobile in more than a decade.  The $42-million facility took a decade of planning and more than four years to construct, but managed to stay open for only 13 months due to lack of appeal and attendance.

In November, The Mayor’s Office announced that the city has reached a deal to take on the museum’s financial woes after attendance figures fell 120,000 guests short of its opening year goal.

Since then, GulfQuest has only been open on a limited basis, specifically for private and special events, such as field trips. The general public has not been able purchase a ticket to attend the museum.

