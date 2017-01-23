Donut Boy Appears on National Talk Show

Meet Donut Boy, also known as Tyler Carach, who’s personal goal is to feed all the officers across America, everyone’s favorite, donuts.

His quest is gaining national attention, The Steve Harvey Show in Chicago.

“He’s just 9 years old, and he’s spreading the message of kindness, with a sweet treat, please welcome Tyler,” says talk show host Steve Harvey.

Dress in his cape, he told Steve Harvey how he uses his own money for the sweet treats.

“I do chores, and one time my Paw Paw’s friends had some scrap medal that we can haul off for the money,” says Tyler.

Watching the show with family, Donut Boy says it makes him feel supported, but he says his biggest support is law enforcement.

“They keep us protected, and they keep us from robbers robbing the back so that we have money,” says Tyler.

The project all started with just a simple conversation with Tyler’s Mom.

“You know cop’s favorite food is donuts and their favorite drink is coffee and after we left he asked me if he could buy donuts with his own money, I said sure you can,” says Sheena Carach.

With Tyler just wanting to stop and make sure he stopped at Gilley’s country store to buy donuts for cops, has turned into a 5, 000 dollar donation.

A large donation check from Steve Harvey will help Donut Boy expand.

“He is planting that little seed and, people are saying, oh wow if this 9 year old child is willing to give back, then what am I doing,” says Carach.

And giving back is his goal, but being Donut Boy is a tough job he’s willing to take on.

“It’s awesome and a whole lot of donuts,” says Tyler.