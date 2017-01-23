Democrats seek delay on Sessions vote

WASHINGTON (AP) – The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee will request a delay on the confirmation vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general. That will push the panel vote until Jan. 31.

The Judiciary panel is scheduled to vote Tuesday on Sen. Jeff Sessions’ nomination. But committee rules allow any member of the panel to hold a vote over until the next week, and members of both parties frequently do. A spokesman for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Monday that she will request the extra week “to give the committee more time to conduct its due diligence.”

At Sessions’ hearing earlier this month, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said he looked forward to “moving to his appointment without delay.”