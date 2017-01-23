Corrections Officer Arrested for Allegedly Smuggling Drugs

An Alabama Department of Corrections officer at the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County was arrested on Sunday for attempting to smuggle illegal contraband into the prison.

Antwan Giles, 27, of Montgomery was charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband, and trafficking.

Alabama Corrections Department agents searched Giles personal car and found non-prescribed quantities of Suboxone, Lortab, Xanax, oxycodone, synthetic marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Giles was booked into Montgomery County Jail following his arrest and resigned from his job after three years with the ADOC.

Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said his department is stepping up search and surveillance operations to help mitigate the introduction of illegal contraband from sources both inside and outside state prisons.