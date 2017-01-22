Severe Weather Update for Mississippi

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed four fatalities, more than 50 injuries and 480 homes damaged due to severe weather. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado touched down in portions of Lamar, Forrest and Perry counties on Saturday.
· Forrest County – 4 deaths; 56 injuries: 428 homes damaged; assessments are still ongoing throughout the county. Multiple roads are still closed due to debris.
· Lamar County – 30 homes damaged; multiple roads closed due to debris and flooding.
· Lauderdale County – One injury; 12 homes damaged.
· Perry County – One injury; 10 homes damaged; one road closed due to debris and flooding.
· Pike – Two homes damaged; one road closed.
· Wilkinson – Three homes damaged.
An estimated 7,600 residents are without power statewide.
There are shelters open in the affected counties.
Forrest County 361 Saferoom/Shelter
– 79 occupants reported; MS Department of Health has a crisis team on site to assist with any potential needs.
Petal Civic Center
– 12 occupants reported
South Alabama and Hattiesburg Storm Damage Photos
South Alabama and Hattiesburg Storm Damage Photos x
Latest Galleries
-
Severe Weather Hits Gulf Coast Day After New Year’s
-
SLIDESHOW: President-Elect Trump’s “Thank You” Tour Hits Mobile
-
Officer Involved Shooting Investigation
-
SLIDESHOW: Long Lines for NES Classic
-
Voters Head to the Polls on Election Day 2016
-
Old Brady Road in Styx River Area
-
Car Crashes into Intracoastal Waterway
-
Murder on Ghent Street
-
Fatal Crash on Interstate 65
-
SLIDESHOW: Middle School Students Describe Trump, Clinton in One Word