Severe Weather Update for Mississippi

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed four fatalities, more than 50 injuries and 480 homes damaged due to severe weather. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado touched down in portions of Lamar, Forrest and Perry counties on Saturday.

An estimated 7,600 residents are without power statewide.

There are shelters open in the affected counties.

Forrest County 361 Saferoom/Shelter

– 79 occupants reported; MS Department of Health has a crisis team on site to assist with any potential needs.

Petal Civic Center

– 12 occupants reported

