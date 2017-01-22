1 Dead, 6 Injured San Antonio Mall Shooting

UPDATE: Police chief: One person dead, six others wounded in robbery and shooting at San Antonio shopping mall.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Police in San Antonio say they have responded to a shooting at a large shopping mall.

Romana Lopez, a spokeswoman for San Antonio police, confirmed that police on Sunday were at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Lopez did not immediately provide any other details about the shooting.

Video from local television stations showed police cars and at least two ambulances at the mall.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)