Police Looking For Stolen Church Bus

Foley, AL (WKRG)

Have you seen this bus?  A pastor with a Foley church says someone stole their church bus.  Pastor Judd Sessions says someone took the bus from Foley Assembly of God on Azalea Avenue sometime Friday.  Sessions said the bus is used regularly to carry kids and seniors to and from services.

A Foley Police officer confirmed the van was reported stolen.  The van is hard to miss.  It is a shuttle type of bus with the words “Foley Assembly of God” emblazoned on the side.  Anyone with information is asked to call Foley Police.

