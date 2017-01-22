Hundreds Gather To Celebrate Life Of Spanish Fort Coach

Hundreds of students, family members, friends and coworkers of Thad Akins gathered together at Spanish Fort High School to celebrate his life and legacy.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Thad Akins, the girl’s basketball coach at Spanish Fort High School, was killed in a car accident on Thursday, January 19th. The car he was driving struck a tractor-trailer on I-65.

Thad Akins leaves behind two children, Avery and Cole, as well as his long-time girlfriend Sarah and her daughter, Lorelai.

A YouCaring account has been set up to help with medical expenses for Avery and Cole, who are both special needs. Avery is living with Rett’s Disease and Cole is living with autism. Coach Akins was devoted to helping children in the special needs community.

There was both tears and laughter at tonight’s Celebration of Life. Akin’s fellow coaches at Spanish Fort, his brother and one of his players spoke at the memorial service.

The Spanish Fort Girls Basketball team paid a special tribute to their coach at the end of today’s memorial service.