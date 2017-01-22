Georgia declares state of emergency in 7 counties after deadly storms

ATLANTA (AP) – The governor of Georgia has declared a state of emergency in seven counties that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.

Gov. Nathan Deal’s office said Sunday the emergency declaration includes Brooks, Cook and Berrien counties – where 11 people have been confirmed dead in south central Georgia near the Florida state line.

Also included were Atkinson, Colquitt, Lowndes and Thomas counties.

Deal said in a statement that state agencies are “making all resources available” to affected counties and “our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm’s impact.”

Cook County Coroner Tim Purvis said an apparent tornado “leveled” numerous homes before dawn Sunday in a mobile home park near Adel, killing seven people. He said emergency responders were still searching for survivors hours later

Read full state of emergency here.

PHOTOS: Severe weather strikes the Chattahoochee Valley. Flooding in Troup County. Damage in Smiths Station. From Erin Kendrick of Chalybeate Springs: This storm or tornadic activity that came to Lee County across Beauregard and haleywood down 201. Damage at the field house of the Smiths Station Junior high baseball fields. Hwy 27 Cataula, Ga.