Georgia declares state of emergency in 7 counties after deadly storms

By Published: Updated:
georgia-severe-storms

 

ATLANTA (AP) – The governor of Georgia has declared a state of emergency in seven counties that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.

Gov. Nathan Deal’s office said Sunday the emergency declaration includes Brooks, Cook and Berrien counties – where 11 people have been confirmed dead in south central Georgia near the Florida state line.

Also included were Atkinson, Colquitt, Lowndes and Thomas counties.

Deal said in a statement that state agencies are “making all resources available” to affected counties and “our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm’s impact.”

Cook County Coroner Tim Purvis said an apparent tornado “leveled” numerous homes before dawn Sunday in a mobile home park near Adel, killing seven people. He said emergency responders were still searching for survivors hours later

Read full state of emergency here.

PHOTOS: Severe weather strikes the Chattahoochee Valley

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s