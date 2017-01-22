Faith Time: The PASCO Home

Chad Petri By Published: Updated:
faithtime

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

This morning on Faith Time we were talking about addiction.  The PASCO Home in Mobile offers a faith-based program.  They are a Christian Centered organization.  We spoke this morning with their Director of Operations Rocque Waites.  He talked to us about making faith the focal point of every day.

Religion is a big part of a lot of addiction recovery programs.  Alcoholics Annonymous makes references to a “higher power” that people in recovery are accountable to.  We visited the PASCO home recently.  Devon Walsh stopped there for a “What’s Working” piece.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s