Faith Time: The PASCO Home

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

This morning on Faith Time we were talking about addiction. The PASCO Home in Mobile offers a faith-based program. They are a Christian Centered organization. We spoke this morning with their Director of Operations Rocque Waites. He talked to us about making faith the focal point of every day.

Religion is a big part of a lot of addiction recovery programs. Alcoholics Annonymous makes references to a “higher power” that people in recovery are accountable to. We visited the PASCO home recently. Devon Walsh stopped there for a “What’s Working” piece.