Dangerous Dollar General Robber on the Run

An armed robber is on the run in Jackson County, MS. Authorities believe he is responsible for two recent Dollar General hold-ups in the area. A store employee was shot in one of the robberies.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Investigators, an armed gunman robbed the Dollar General at Washington Avenue and Old Ft. Bayou Road, north of Ocean Springs last night. Shots were fired inside the store, injuring one employee. The employee will be okay; he or she has been treated and released.

The sheriff’s office needs your help to put the culprit behind bars. He is described as a black man, 20-23 years old, and tall with a slender build.

The same suspect may be wanted for the D’Iberville Dollar General robbery in December.

If you have any information on either of these cases, you are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s at 228-769-3065 or 3063, the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-426, or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.