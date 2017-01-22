Crews Clearing Chemical Truck Crash

The truck was carrying a mixture of hydrogen peroxide, necessitating the presence of MFRD Hazmat.
Grand Bay, AL (WKRG)

At least one lane of I-10 Eastbound is open this morning at the one-mile marker near the state line with Mississippi in Alabama.  That’s where officials say a truck carrying a mixture of hydrogen peroxide crashed just before 11 Saturday night.  Mobile Fire Rescue’s Hazmat team along with members of the Grand Bay Fire Department have been on the scene.

No word on what caused the accident or if anyone was hurt.  The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident.  These images were sent by a viewer passing by the wreck.

