ATV’s Collide in Mt. Vernon Causing Traffic Delays Along Highway 96

State troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash that happened in Mt. Vernon earlier this evening.

Two ATV’S that were heading in opposite directions collided on Coy Smith road. The accident has caused traffic delays along highway 96.

Both Mt. Vernon and the Calcedeaver fire departments responded to the scene and the road has since been closed at Patillo road along the Coy Smith highway.

It is unknown at this time the condition of the drivers and passengers of the ATV’S .

We will update this story as information becomes available.

