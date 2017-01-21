‘Women’s March Mobile’ draws hundreds of men and women

The Women’s March in Washington happened today, with thousands turning out in support of political and social issues related to the core concept of equality.

Mobile also had its own at the Public Safety Memorial Park.

It was also a referendum on some of the language used during the election , with many people in attendance saying the statements and actions during the election were harmful.

Marchers touted reproductive rights as well, standing up for Planned Parenthood, which provides services such as pap smears, birth control, cancer screenings and more.

Planned Parenthood is a controversial organization because it also offers abortion services, a hot topic during the election.

Marchers held signs saying “defend Planned Parenthood.”

A bill is currently going through the process that would cut $500 million from Planned Parenthood’s $1.3 billion annual budget, something that could close two clinics in Alabama, per AL.com. Mobile has one of those clinics.

Planned Parenthood says on its website that 80 percent of its patients receive birth control, 400,000 people receive breast cancer screenings and 4.2 million STDs have been treated, some facts that were also on protest signs.

Many men were also in attendance, saying they wanted to see the gender pay gap closed.

According to CBS News, women receive on average 83 cents for every dollar a man does.

Another topic — paternity leave.

Many men in attendance want to stay home and help their wives when they have children, and many U.S. companies do not offer paternity leave.

And another — rape culture.

Rape culture is defined as “a society or environment whose prevailing social attitudes have the effect of normalizing or trivializing sexual assault and abuse.”

And those are just a few of the topics discussed.

The peaceful march lasted a little less than 30 minutes, with a slew of creative signs followed by speakers and music like Katy Perry’s “Roar” rallying the group.

There was one incident where a marcher was blocking a car, but that was quickly resolved.

