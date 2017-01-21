Viewers send in hail, severe weather photos

By Published:
hail9

Severe weather photos Jan 21. 2017

Viewers and Mobile County, Baldwin County and other local areas affected by severe weather are sending in photos of hail and other destruction.

If viewers want to send in photos and can do so safely, please send them to news5@wkrg.com or post them our Facebook fan page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s