Tornado Reports in Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg, MS

A pre-dawn storm struck Hattiesburg, MS. There are several damage reports around the city. A possible tornado touched down near William Carey University.

There have been multiple reports of damage but those reports could all be from the same storm system. It hit just around four this morning. This severe weather is expected to travel to our area soon.

Here are two reports posted by the National Weather Service

Report 1

Time: 0950 (Gmt)

Type: Tornado

Location: Hattiesburg (Forrest) Ms 31.29°n, 89.32°w

Magnitude:

Source: Emergency Mngr

Remarks: Extensive Damage All Across South Hattiesburg From I-59 Across Hwy 49 And Into Petal. Many Structures Heavily Damaged, A Fire Dept Had A Direct Hit Along With William Cary University Hit As Well. Multiple Injuries Have Been Reported Across The Area.

Report 2

Time: 0955 (Gmt)

Type: Tornado

Location: Petal (Forrest) Ms 31.34°n, 89.25°w

Magnitude:

Source: Emergency Mngr

Remarks: Extensive Damage Across Petal And Ne Forrest Co From The Tornado. Multiple Structures Damaged Along With Many Trees And Power Lines.