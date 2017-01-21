Live updates: Tornado hits Hattiesburg, storms rock south Alabama

Severe weather continues to affect the southeast with at least four people killed in the city of Hattiesburg, Mississippi according to city officials there.

MOBILE

Early Saturday morning, the chilling sound of sirens echoed from midtown in Mobile as the county was under a tornado warning.

The system indicating a tornado was possible fell apart, but winds have been severe.

West Mobile suffered damage according to WKRG’s Chad Petri. Novaton Road in west Mobile County has one small concentrated area of damage. At least 30 trees are down around one man’s yard. One large tree rests against the roof of Gary Darly’s front porch.

Darley says he was awakened by large noises and went outside to survey the damage, noting that was lucky the large tree fell on his porch — another tree missed his house by just a couple feet.

HATTIESBURG

WKRG’s Emily Devoe is en route to Hattiesburg where there is severe damage.

The City of Hattiesburg tweeted out that four people are dead — here’s some video from our CBS affiliate of just one piece of the damage.

