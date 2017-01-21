Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Behind Bars

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) – The new home of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is a New York City federal lockup that’s one of the most secure in the nation.

Guzman pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges he ran one of the world’s biggest drug-trafficking operations. He’s being held without bail in the 12-story Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

The center is where Gambino crime family boss John Gotti and several former close associates of Osama bin Laden spent time awaiting trial. It has a special 10th-floor unit where around a dozen prisoners spend 23 hours a day in 20-by-12-foot cells.

The inmates there are prohibited from communicating with one another. Meals are eaten in cells. Exercise is in a recreation area specifically for these inmates.

