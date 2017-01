Chunchula, AL – A single vehicle crash occurred on Lott Road and Gulfcrest Road.

When our crews got to the scene it appeared that the driver of the vehicle went off the road and into a ditch striking a tree.

The impact caused part of the tree to fall on the vehicle causing damage to the hood of the car as well as the windshield.

State Troopers say that the driver was taken to a local hospital.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.