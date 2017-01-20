Vigil Held for Beloved Spanish Fort Coach

More than 100 students and faculty members came out Friday night for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Coach Thad Akins.

Akins died Thursday night following a basketball game. According to authorities his car collided with the trailer of an 18-wheeler on I-65 in Lowndes County. Akins was pronounced dead at the scene.

He coached basketball and taught history at the school for the past two years. However, Akins had been a teacher and coach in the Baldwin County School System for nearly 20 years.

Students say they will remember him as a mentor who would always be around to motivate.

“I’ll never forget just how encouraging he is after a game, he would chew us out during a game but afterward he would always make sure to pick us back up,” said Sarah Ramey who played for Atkins.

A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the high school gym.