Toddler Hospitalized After Dog Attack in Northwest Florida

According to an official with Escambia County, a toddler was sent to the hospital after being attacked by two dogs Thursday morning.

The toddler was transported to Sacred Hospital in Pensacola and is in critical condition after arriving in an emergency status.

Two English bulldogs are now in quaratine after being seized by Animal Control. Both dogs were surrendered by the owner and will remain in quarantine for 10 days. After leaving quarantine, both bulldogs will be euthanized as requested by the owner.

The attack happened on Rumford Road in Molino, Fla. around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday. It happened in the front yard of a home on Rumford Road. The gate to the front yard was found open, but investigators do not know if it was opened by the toddler.