Terrified Clerk Avoids Robber

Some terrifying moments for a convenience store clerk early Thursday morning in Fort Walton.

The victim says that as she was leaving the restroom around 5:30 am she encountered a man pointing a gun at her. She immediately slammed the door, locked it and dialed 9-1-1.

The thief attempted to open cash register but was unsuccessful and left the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or via mobile using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.