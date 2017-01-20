Spanish Fort Coach Killed in I-65 Traffic Crash

A flag at half-staff and a campus in mourning.

For Spanish Fort High School principal Brian Williamson a difficult day that began with a phone call giving him the news, he would have to share with his staff and Coach Akins team. “Definitely one of the tougher things I’ve ever done. You try to stay strong for everybody and be a leader in a situation like that and at the same time I’m hurting, broken on the inside as well.”

Akins family man who spent almost half of his life teaching and coaching. Baldwin County School superintendent Eddie Tyler says Akins was special. “I saw someone who wanted to make a difference in young people’s lives and he felt not only could he do that in the classroom but going that extra mile outside the classroom.

News Five spoke to Coach Akins just a few months ago. This was his second year at Spanish Fort. He was excited about the new school year and continuing to build on a tradition of excellence in sports. His last game ended just a few hours before his death. “They had just won the game,” says Williamson, “He came over, I actually shook his hand, congratulated him. He spoke to several other people and then he hit the road.”

His life’s work was teaching and Williamson says in this tragedy there is also a lesson for us all. “It just kind of hits home that life is precious and life is short and things can happen in an instant.”

A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the high school gym.