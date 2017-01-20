Reporter Arrested After DUI Crash Involving Police Officer

A news reporter has been arrested for an alcohol-related crash that injured a Pensacola Police Officer. According to an arrest report, William Isern, a reporter with the Pensacola News Journal, is charged with one count of misdemeanor DUI.

The crash happened January 7, near the intersection of Cervantes and Baylen Streets. Isern was arrested Thursday night.

Officer Destiny Gaudet, suffered minor injuries to her legs, back and face. Isern did not take a blood-alcohol test and so his driver’s license was automatically suspended. He’s been suspended from his job at the News Journal.