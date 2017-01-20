Reporter Arrested After DUI Crash Involving Police Officer

WKRG Staff Published:
william-isern

A news reporter has been arrested for an alcohol-related crash that injured a Pensacola Police Officer. According to an arrest report, William Isern, a reporter with the Pensacola News Journal, is charged with one count of misdemeanor DUI.

The crash happened January 7, near the intersection of Cervantes and Baylen Streets. Isern was arrested Thursday night.

Officer Destiny Gaudet, suffered minor injuries to her legs, back and face. Isern did not take a blood-alcohol test and so his driver’s license was automatically suspended. He’s been suspended from his job at the News Journal.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s