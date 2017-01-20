One Reported shot at a University of Washington Protest

By Published:

SEATTLE, WA — Police say a person was shot in the abdomen Friday night at a University of Washington protest due to President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The crowd was unruly, with bottles and blue paint being thrown as protesters marched north on University Way.

Police were attempting to move the wounded person from the scene as of 8:30 p.m.

Several hundred protesters managed to shut down a sold-out speech event featuring Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

It is unknown of the person’s condition at this time.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s