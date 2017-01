8:23am

The shooting incident happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Barataria and Ames boulevards. This area is closed to traffic while police investigate.

7:27am

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting an officer down on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish, near Barataria and Ames Streets.

According to Public Information Officer John Fortunado, a Westwego police officer was shot as well as a female victim in this same incident.

This is a developing story.

(Source: WWLTV)