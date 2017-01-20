Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Was About To Be Father of Twins

Related Coverage Man Killed on Motorcycle in Early Morning Accident

FAIRHOPE, AL- A motorcyclist killed in a crash in Fairhope was recently engaged and had just found out he was going to be the father of twins.

Patrick Waites died early Wednesday when he lost control of his Suzuki and crashed on Fairhope Avenue near the pier. A Dense Fog Advisory was posted at the time of the deadly crash.

Patrick proposed to his girlfriend Kiesha Elmore Christmas Eve. The couple found out they were going to have twins just days before the crash.

A Go Fund Me account to help pay for the twin’s expenses has been set up.

If you’d like to donate, you can search Go Fund Me “Patrick’s Twins.”

Here’s the link:

https://www.gofundme.com/39bwnsg