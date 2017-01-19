Wanted Sex Assault Suspect Shot By Officer in Pensacola

A chaotic scene this morning in a Pensacola neighborhood. A man wanted by U.S. Marshals was shot after authorities say he pulled a gun on task force officers. Kevin Petuchov is 61-years-old and was wanted on sex abuse charges involving a child. He lives on Boxwood Drive in Pensacola. According to the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force, officers tried to arrest Petuchov and that’s when he pulled out a gun. An officer shot him and then medics rushed him to Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital. Petuchov will likely face more charges.

READ FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW: The US Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force (FRFTF) arrested Kevin Petuchov for the offense of Sexual Assault on a Victim under 12 Years of Age. Petuchov was currently being sought by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office after investigators determined that Petuchov had committed the above offenses on a 4 year old female over a period of time from April 2016 through October 2016. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators procured the above warrant for Petuchov in December 2016 and requested assistance from the FRFTF on 01/16/2017 in locating Petuchov.

This morning at approximately 9 a.m. members of the FRFTF located the 61 year old Petuchov at a home on the 700 block of Boxwood Drive, Pensacola, FL and attempted to arrest Petuchov. During the arrest Petuchov brandished a firearm and was subsequently shot by an FRFTF task force officer. FRFTF members immediately rendered first aid to Petuchov and who was subsequently transported to Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital by EMS personnel. Petuchov was treated for the gunshot wound and is currently in the Escambia County Jail awaiting first appearance on the Sexual Battery charge. Petuchov may face additional charges of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officers with a Firearm. Members of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are processed the crime scene and are assisting the FRFTF with the ongoing shooting investigation.

The Pensacola Division of the FRFTF is comprised of state and local law enforcement officers from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Florida State Attorney’s Office, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Pensacola Police Department. These officers are sworn in as Special Deputy US Marshals and working alongside US Marshals are tasked by their respective agencies to pursue the most violent wanted offenders in the Panhandle.