Take 5: O’Charley’s

New Orleans Cajun Chicken Pasta

INGREDIENTS

1 5-oz. Chicken Breast

2 tsp Cajun Seasoning to Coat

1/2 oz. Salad Oil

2/3 cups Blanched Veggies

6 oz. Alfredo Sauce

2 Cups (approx. 9 oz.) Linguine

2 scoops Cajun Butter

1 TBSP Shaved Parmesan Cheese

1/2 tsp Cajun Seasoning to Top

Yield: 1 serving

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Sprinkle both sides of chicken liberally with Cajun seasoning and grill until it’s cooked through

2. When the chicken breast is almost done, ladle salad oil into a heated sauté pan, and start boiling water for the pasta

3. Add blanched veggies to the heated pan and sauté until hot

4. Add Alfredo sauce and bring to a simmer over medium heat

5. Add linguine to boiling water and cook through

6. Drain linguine thoroughly. Add linguine and Cajun butter to sauté pan and toss together until all linguine is coated with sauce and butter is melted

7. Plate the linguine and top with parmesan cheese

8. Cut grilled chicken into strips and top linguine

9. Sprinkle entire dish with 1/2 tsp Cajun seasoning