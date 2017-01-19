Strong Thunderstorms Today and This Weekend

A line of strong thunderstorms is moving into our neighborhood this afternoon and evening. While there will be lots of rain, lightning, and gusty wind, there is a marginal risk that some of these storms could become severe. Severe thunderstorms are capable of producing damaging winds over 57 mph, large hail, or isolated tornadoes. For us, the primary threat would be damaging straight-line winds

.

Heavy rain of 2 inches or more are possible from some of the stronger storms, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Jackson County, MS until 6 pm.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely in the early afternoon, with the main line of thunderstorms late this afternoon and tonight.

Thunderstorms taper before midnight tonight. A few showers are possible after midnight and through a relatively quiet day Friday before another round of strong thunderstorms moves in for Friday night and the weekend.

