Santa Rosa Officials Adjust to Growing County

In Santa Rosa County, the population has quadrupled since 1970. The Bureau of Economic and Business Research at the University of Florida lists Santa Rosa in the top ten in the state for population growth. With that growth comes responsibility, according to county leaders who talked about their county pride Tuesday.

In the last six years, Santa Rosa County has seen their population increase 10.3 percent, the second largest growth in the Panhandle, and seventh in the state.

“We have a low tax rate, we have low crime and we have wonderful people,” said Rob Williamson, Santa Rosa County Commissioner. “Any successful organization always has the best people and Santa Rosa County has incredible people.”

New businesses are following those three factors. A new sports store, arts and crafts store and makeup retailer are set to go up in a lot off of US 90 in Pace.

“The developer saw the growth happening here in Pace and realized with the traffic count, with the population growth, this will be the ideal spot to bring three major retailors,” said Shannon Ogletree, Director of Economic Development in Santa Rosa County.

A ten-year resident himself, Ogletree finds it easy to convince people to join him in a place he’s so happy.

“When I go out and talk to businesses or residents from other parts of the country and letting them know what we have to offer here, it is a good feeling,” said Ogletree. “When they actually move here, when they visit, it’s a good feeling.”

Development is easy to spot, but sometimes sudden growth can be hard to handle. Commissioner Williamson said he’s prepared for the challenge and is proud of his county’s growth.

“It’s been the greatest leadership challenge of my life to work with all these diverse and competing interests and try to find a way to look for shared needs and interests to where we can still protect those Santa Rosa panhandle values that we all feel so passionately about, but yet also continue to attract people where we’ll have the kind of growth that we want,” said Williamson.

The developer has not yet announced what the three businesses are exactly, but construction on that property is expected to begin in March.