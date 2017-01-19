NEWS 5 EXCLUSIVE: Human Remains Uncovered Near I-65 Service Road

WKRG Staff Published:
spring-hill-memorial-6

BREAKING NEWS: Mobile Police investigators are working to uncover clues near a wooded area behind the Interstate 65 Service Road South. The Mobile Police Department tells News 5 human bones were discovered. spring-hill-memorial-5Two blue tents have been set up over the site and police investigators are using several pieces of equipment to scour the dirt under the tents. Some trees in this area near the service road and Springhill Memorial Drive have been recently cut down.  We are not sure if that’s how the bones were discovered. This area is near the Babies R Us store in Mobile off Airport Boulevard. Stay with WKRG.com for more updates on this breaking news story.

spring-hill-memorial-3

