Navy’s Wish List: More Austal Ships

The incoming Trump administration may prove to be a benefit for Mobile’s largest industrial employer, Austal USA.

The out-going Defense Secretary Ash Carter last year requested the Navy cut its order of Littoral Combat Ships built by Austal. But last month, the Navy issued it’s Force Structure Assessment stating it’s need for more ships, including it’s full order of 52 L-C-S’s. Basically it’s a wish-list for the Navy where they also say they’d like another aircraft carrier and nuclear submarines. The ships have come under fire in recent months by some who criticized engineering problems, the capabilities of the ships, and the cost.

But there is optimism with the new administration and new Defense chief in Washington. And Congressman Bradley Byrne says despite the criticism, the Navy remains a fan of the L-C-S.

With the completion of the L-C-S hull 32, the Navy will re-classify the L-C-S as a Fast Frigate. Byrne says the Navy is impressed with the capability of being able to put missiles on the ships and their ability to help the force spread it’s ‘lethality.’