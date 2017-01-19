Mother Looks for Answers After Son’s Tooth Cracked by Classmate

An Escambia County mother is looking for answers Wednesday. She says her 13-year-old son was punched in the face during school. Rebecca Smith says her 6th grader, Jaden, is now missing part of his tooth, but she can’t get answers about what happened.

Rebecca Smith got a call Tuesday morning from Bailey Middle School. Her son, Jaden, was involved in a fight. Jaden told her another student and he had exchanged words in a classroom, then the other student got in his face and said “Wanna fight?”

“My son took his hand, and kind of just like pushed him off,” Smith said. “Just took his shoulder and pushed him off to go tell a teacher. And literally, as my son was walking off and stepping off, the guy punched him, like sucker punched him in the side of the face, and teeth just went flying.”

Smith took her son to the emergency room, then started looking for the other side of the story. She was able to meet with the principal and school resource officer.

“They said they’d handle the situation. So, we’ll see,” Smith said.

Wednesday, the CW55’s Hayley Minogue was able to speak with the Escambia County School District’s Deputy Superintendent Norm Ross. Mr. Ross could only say they’re investigating the matter.

Rebecca Smith still hasn’t spoken with any school district administrators, even though she says she’s called and left messages.

Our repeated calls and emails to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office requesting the offense report written by the school resource officer were ignored.

“I mean, I would just appreciate an apology if anything else, and my son, you know he’s super sweet,” Smith said. “Even if the guy just said I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to do that, I’d be cool.”

Smith is now searching for a dentist who can help. Jaden is on Medicaid, which only covers pulling the tooth or filling it.

“He was already insecure,” Smith said of her son, who is on the autism spectrum. “So you know, his teeth being broken so badly, it’s not only a look thing. It’s actually hurting him.”

After our interview, Smith called and said the school resource officer told her charges were being filed against the other student. We called to attempt to confirm with the Sheriff’s Department Wednesday afternoon, and never heard back.

Because our requests for the offense report were ignored, and the school board won’t comment on the incident, we’re unsure of the other student’s suspension length.