More Than 200 From South Alabama Attend Inauguration

Rep. Bradley Byrne says his Washington staff has been working to make sure tickets are available for people in South Alabama to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Byrne says there are several events for attendees including a restaurant trip where Bayou La Batre shrimp is served.

As many as a million people could be in attendance to witness the historic event. Another side of history, those protesting the event, will also be on display. Byrne says he believes the 30 thousand or so security personnel that will be on hand will be able to handle any problems.

As for those in Congress who vowed to boycott Trump’s inauguration in protest, he says he asked them for their extra tickets.