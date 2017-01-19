Missing Man Case Leaves More Questions Than Answers Nearly 4 Years Later

A lone flyer is in the store front window of where Michael Lawson mysteriously disappeared.

“I haven’t heard anything for the past three and a half years,” says Sharon Gardner, Mother of Missing Man.

The grocery outlet on Brent Lane is usually packed with customers which is why Michael Lawson’s mother is concerned about his disappearance.

“We got a call from the law enforcement and they were saying a car was up there at the burger king and the car was just running,” says Gardner.

A silver Honda Civic was left in a parking lot, but no trace of 32 year old Lawson, but the details of the story get even more mysterious.

“Then we got to putting out missing person’s signs, and with no response from anything , about what had happened or where he was,” says Gardner.

No one saw anything, and with very few tip, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has not been able to solve the case.

“In the past three years we have received, tips and information, and we have followed leads as far as we can go,” says Major Andrew Hobbs, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

But right now Gardner has more questions than answers.

“I just want to know what happened,” says Gardner.

With the 4 year anniversary approaching the 24th of this month, Gardner says she just wants to be able to tell something to Lawson’s 7 and 5 year old daughters.

“Try to tell them to the best of my knowledge, Granny don’t know right now, we’ll pray,” says Gardner.

Gardner says there has been speculation surrounding a shooting that happened right before Lawson disappeared, the incident involved a close relative, and some say that may have something to do with the case, but Gardner says she isn’t interested in rumors, she wants closure.

“Hear a lot of accusations, but I try to pay that no mind,” says Gardner.