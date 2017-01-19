Military, Gulf Power Team Up to Support Local Solar Power

The local military and Gulf Power are teaming up to bring solar power to Northwest Florida.

A 240 acre parcel at Eglin Air Force Base that used to be covered with pine trees is now a field of concrete pilings and aluminum racks, on which Wednesday was placed the first of 375,000 solar panels.

“Today is the first time you’ve had a solar panel installed in Northwest Florida,” said Michael Burroughs of Alabama Power. “It’s a great day!”

Eglin is one of three northwest Florida military installations to lease land to Gulf Power.

The Navy’s leasing 380 acres at the dormant Saufley Outlying Field at NAS Pensacola and a large parcel at Holley Outlying Field at Whiting Field. The military will get lease payments for decades and show its commitment to clean renewable energy

“It’s part of the Secretary of the Navy’s larger repo program to produce one gigawatt of renewable energy,” said Capt. Chris Martin, Commanding Officer at NAS Pensacola. “So it’s a great use of former Navy land for a great purpose.”

Military leaders say the deal provides a valuable service to the local area.

“This is a great opportunity for Eglin Air Force Base to partner with Gulf Power to improve the energy stability and diversity in the region,” said Col. Donald Johnson. “This power goes straight into the local grid. And when the area is strong Eglin is strong because we purchase our power from Gulf Power as well.”

Coronal Energy and Panasonic are handling the installation for Gulf Power. All involved say the household customer in Northwest Florida will benefit in the end.

“For the customers of Gulf Power what they know is the more solar energy that Gulf Power gets the steadier their bills will be in the future,” said Ed Feo of Coronal Energy.

“A balanced energy mix or portfolio is beneficial in helping us mitigate price fluctuation and risk for our customers,” added Burroughs.

The three projects combined will have one and half million solar panels and will 120 megawatts of electricity, enough energy to power nearly 18,000 homes every year. The solar project is expected to be operational by the summer of next year.