Man Exposing Himself in Municipal Park

Rhonda Cooley came across something sinister this morning in Municipal Park.

“It was between the hours of seven and eight and I normally come out each day to get exercise,” says Cooley.

And today, she wasn’t alone.

“It was a black male sitting here on the bench.”

She said the man was smiling at her. She looked down but looked up again.

“He was um, he was touching his private area, very vulgar stuff so it frightened me,” says Cooley.

Afraid that he might attack, she sped up and warned another woman walking the other way. That woman had seen the same man in a silver Ford Escape that same morning. Cooley called police, but the man was gone when they got there.

And folks who come here often fear most for families who bring their young children here and let them go to places like the bathroom unattended.

“But I’ve seen where people drive up and they’ll go to this bathroom over here and they’ll have someone sit in their car with their phone on lookout and they’ll make an exchange, I mean, it looks like a drug thing.

Cooley brings her three-year-old son, Mason, here to feed the ducks, but now…

“Oh, it would just, you might as well kill me because if something happened to him, you know that’s my little heart. It made me not even bring him out here,” says Cooley.

Cooley did file a police report. Police telling me this is the first report of this kind they’ve received concerning this park and they will be stepping up their patrols. Cooley warns others to be aware of their surroundings and if she does go walking again, she’ll be sure to take along some kind of protection if she is attacked.